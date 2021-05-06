Anambra State police command has confirmed the killing of two officers by unknown gunmen who attacked and razed the Divisional Police Station in Obosi, Idemili North.

After burning down the station, the attackers had moved to the police quarters where they killed the two personnel in the early hours of Thursday, NAN reported.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the command’s spokesperson in Anambra, confirmed the attack to NAN on Thursday.

Mr Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police, Chris Owolabi, had dispatched a tactical team for an on-the-spot assessment of the incident.

“The tactical team led by an assistant commissioner of police was directed to have an on-the-spot assessment of the place,” he said.

“The team was equally told to possibly identify and apprehend the hoodlums that perpetrated the attack.”

Ikenga added that the bodies of the two policemen had been deposited at a nearby morgue, adding that investigation into the matter had begun.

The Obosi police attack was the first since Mr Owolabi took over from the former police commissioner, Monday Kuryas