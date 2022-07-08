Burna Boy releases 6th studio album, ‘Love Damini’

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, Grammy-winning Afrobeats star, popularly known as Burna Boy, released his sixth studio album, “Love Damini”, at midnight on Friday.

Spanning 19 tracks, the album features artistes like Ed Sheeran, Victony, and Black Mambazo.

“Love Damini” comes after his widely acclaimed 2020 album “Twice As Tall”, which in 2021 won the Grammy category of Best Global Music Album.

In 2020, he was nominated for the World Music category for his album “African Giant”. He lost out that year to Angélique Kidjo’s album “Celia”.

Burna Boy celebrated his 31st birthday last Saturday, his many fans online sending him their prayers and felicitations.