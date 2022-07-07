Kidney Failure: Eedris Abdulkareem speaks from hospital bed [VIDEO]

Eedris Abdulkareem, Nigerian pop star battling kidney failure has shared a video of himself at a hospital undergoing his weekly dialysis.

The singer on Wednesday disclosed that he was battling kidney failure and will have a surgical operation at the end of July.

Abdulkareem, on his Instagram page, wrote, “THS MORNING AT THE HOSPITAL

”Hi my people, this is me undergoing my weekly dialysis regime in high spirit and with strong belief in the efficacy of your prayers, love and care!

”I sincerely want to thank and appreciate those who have reached out to me and my family in support.

” Your assistance, kind gestures, get well soon wishes and prayers are highly appreciated and therapeutic, to say the least. Thank you so much and God Bless you!”