OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Buki Ponle as the Managing Director of News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN).

The president also named other Chief Executive Officers for eight agencies under Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed who announced the appointment in a statement said the approval letter was conveyed to him by Mr Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff to the President.

The statement was signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja by Mr Segun Adeyemi, Special Assistant to the President (Media) Office of Minister of Information and Culture.

Buki Ponle was appointed Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria while Nura Kangiwa was named Director General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism.

Francis Nwosu was appointed Executive Secretary, Nigerian Press Council; Ebeten Ivara, Director General, National Gallery of Arts; Olalekan Fadolapo, Registrar/CEO of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, and Sunday Enessi Ododo, General Manager/CEO, National Theatre.

Others are Ado Yahuza, Executive Secretary/CEO, National Institute for Cultural Orientation; Aba Tijjani, Director General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments, and Oluwabunmi Amao, Director General, Centre For Black And African Arts And Civilization.

He said the appointments take effort from Sept. 1, 2020.

NAN reports that its new MD is a former managing editor of federal news agency, coordinating production, editing, control, features, health, gender and environment desks.

He holds a masters degree in Mass Communication from University of Lagos, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He is a member of Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and International Society for Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect.