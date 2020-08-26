OBINNA EZUGWU

Former minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has apologised for calling a Daily Trust journalist, Eyo Charles ‘stupid’ during an interview session in Calabar, Cross River State on Thursday last week.

A visibly angry Fani-Kayode was captured in a now viral video calling the Daily Trust reporter “stupid” among other invective for asking him who bankrolled his tour of Cross River and other states of the country.

The encounter has attracted condemnation from Nigerian Union of Journalists as well as other individuals and rights groups who criticized the former minister over the comments.

Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust Newspaper also issued a statement on Tuesday, condemning the ex minister’s action.

Fani-Kayode in a statement on Wednesday, said he was sorry for using the word ‘stupid’ on the journalist, while insisting that he never threatened him with physical harm.

“I met with my advisors till late last night and I wish to say the following. I hereby withdraw the word “stupid” which I used in my encounter with a journalist in Calabar,” the former minister said.

“I have many friends in the media who I offended by losing my cool and using such words. I hereby express my regrets for doing so.

“I do however wish to state categorically that no threat of physical harm was ever made to the journalist in question and neither did I send anyone to threaten him. Anyone that says otherwise is lying and I challenge them to bring the proof.

“I would never seek to physically harm a journalist. For the last 30 years I have defended and worked with journalists and fought for the right of freedom of expression.

“I am also very close to many in that profession. I would be the last to seek to disparage those that are honorable and noble within its ranks.

“I hope that this will assuage the pain and anger of anyone that was hurt or offended by this ugly episode. I have now put this matter behind me and moved on. Now my tour of the South continues. Moving to yet another state today!”