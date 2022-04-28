A female corps member in Abuja, Stephanie Terungwa, who was declared missing on April 14, has been found dead.

The spokesperson for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Eddy Megwa, announced the development in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the late corps member was found wearing the NYSC khaki trouser with her face defaced beyond recognition.

“The attention of NYSC Management has been drawn to the pictures making the rounds in the social media of a missing corps member deployed to the federal capital territory, Abuja,” the statement said.

“The corpse was found wearing the NYSC khaki trouser with the face defaced beyond recognition. On account of this, management reported the discovery to relevant security agencies to help identify the body.

“It was later confirmed that the remains was that of a missing Corps Member, Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa, with State Code Number FC/21B/5807.”

The NYSC spokesman said an investigation has already commenced, adding that those responsible for her death would be brought to book.

“Investigations are, however, currently ongoing to unravel the identity of the perpetrators of the dastardly act in order to bring them to justice. May her soul rest in peace,” it added.

Terungwa’s death comes amid concerns over the rising cases of insecurity in the country.