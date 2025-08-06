National tragedy as two Ghanaian ministers, six others die in helicopter crash

Ghana is in mourning following the deaths of Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment, Science and Technology Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, who were among eight people killed in a military helicopter crash in the central Ashanti Region.

The Z-9 military helicopter, carrying three crew members and five passengers, went off radar after departing the capital, Accra, at 09:12 GMT on its way to Obuasi, where the officials were scheduled to attend an event aimed at curbing illegal mining activities.

Confirming the incident, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah described it as a “national tragedy” and announced that flags across the country would fly at half-mast in honour of the victims.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, though graphic images believed to show the burnt wreckage have surfaced on social media.

In a statement, the Chief of Staff extended condolences on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, saying the administration was “deeply pained by the loss of servicemen who died in service to the country.”

Among the deceased were Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Ghana’s Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Minister of Agriculture, and Samuel Sarpong, Vice-Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The crew members were identified as Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

President Mahama, according to Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, was “devastated” by the incident and described the loss as “deeply personal.”

Minister Omane Boamah, who previously served as Communications Minister and Minister of Environment under Mahama’s earlier administration, had been spearheading Ghana’s counter-terrorism strategy amid rising jihadist threats along the country’s northern border with Burkina Faso.

A 2022 report by French NGO Promediation warned that jihadist groups had already recruited between 200 and 300 young Ghanaians, with increasing violence in the region threatening national stability.

Boamah was also an author and was set to release a book later this year titled A Peaceful Man in an African Democracy, a reflection on the leadership of former President John Atta Mills.

Environment Minister Murtala Muhammed, 50, had been leading government efforts to eradicate illegal gold mining, known locally as “Galamsey”, which has caused severe environmental degradation and water contamination across parts of the country.

Muhammed’s campaign against the practice gained momentum amid growing public anger during President Mahama’s bid for re-election last year.

The tragic crash has left a deep void in Ghana’s political and military leadership, with many calling for a thorough investigation into the incident as the country comes to terms with the sudden loss of some of its most prominent public servants.