Victor Oye, Reuben Abati in shouting match on Arise TV [VIDEO]

Obinna Ezugwu

Television anchor and former presidential aide, Dr. Reuben Abati and Chief Victor Oye, national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA ), on Wednesday engaged in a shouting match on air.

Abati had asked the APGA chairman to take full responsibility for the abusive words he used to describe Chief Edozie Njoku, and indemnify Arise TV, to which Oye responded by asking him to keep quiet.

Oye had called Njoku a “criminal” and “fraudster” among others for claiming APGA chairmanship, while maintaining that the party has no factions.

But an apparently infuriated Abati hit back at the APGA chairman, insisting that he could not ask him to keep quiet in a show he anchors.