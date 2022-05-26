By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Adelere Oriolowo recently paid courtesy visit to Ayekooto 88.3FM, a new private radio station that just berthed in Osun where he harped on quality and educative programmes.

Senator Oriolowo congratulated the Chairman of the new private radio station Prof Lai Olurode for the success of its establishment and applauded him for getting, in record time, the licence for the station.

The station manager, Mr Martins Alamu express his delight in the visit of the Senator and affirmed that they’re fully ready to compete favourably in the already competitive media industry by dishing out quality contents.

He stated that the station is on test transmission and will begin full production of 24hrs services in no distant time.

Senator Oriolowo thereafter assured the management of the station of his full support, saying “the radio station is a baby I’m fully aware of even before it was given birth to.”