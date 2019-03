By YUSUF MOHAMMED

In a rare show of courage that has surprised many, the Election Petitions Tribunal set up for the 2018 governorship election in Osun State has declared Ademola Adeleke winner of the election.

The three-man panel said in its ruling in Abuja Friday that the rerun election that held on September 27 was illegal, null and void.

It therefore deducted the votes scored by the APC candidate Gboyega Oyetola at the rerun illegal.

The tribunal said Mr Adeleke won the election at the first ballot on September 22, and the rerun that INEC worked out to reach a final conclusion a week later was illegal.

Analysts are of the view that the ruling could affect several results from the 2019 elections, where INEC had declared results in several states inconclusive and ordered rerun to boot.

