Air Peace takes delivery of Boeing 777, to start start London, Dubai, Houston, other int’nal flights

By OBINNA EZUGWU

In keeping up with its mission to expand locations domestically and beyond as the largest and most profitable airline company to achieve safe, efficient and affordable short and long haul services, Nigeria’s leading airline operator, Air Peace, has taken delivery of another brand new Boeing 777 aircraft, bringing to three, the total of same aircraft in its fleet.

Air Peace announced the arrival of the new aircraft on Wednesday, disclosing that it will soon begin flights to Sharjah, Dubai, London, Houston, Guangzhou, Mumbai and Johannesburg.

“Sharjah, Dubai, London, Houston, Guangzhou, Mumbai, Johannesburg just a stone’s throw away!” the airline announced in a brief statement on Wednesday.

“God is with us. In Him we trust. Happy viewing of the landing, water salute and the magnificent interior of the beautiful bird.”

Meanwhile, the airline has clarified that it has not taken delivery of Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft. The clarification, it said, has become necessary in light of the ongoing controversy surrounding the aircraft in light of the Ethiopian Airline crash.

“The management of Air Peace has thought it imperative to clarify that Air Peace recently placed a firm order for 10 brand new Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft,” the airline said in a statement last week by Chris Iwarah, its Corporate Communications Manager.

“We are, however, yet to take delivery of the aircraft as we are still at the design and configuration stage of the order. The clarification has become necessary in view of the numerous calls and enquiries on our response to the accidents involving Boeing 787 Max 8.

“Although it is premature to comment on the incidents, we wish to assure members of the flying public that we are closely following and monitoring developments on the issue as an airline that prioritizes the safety and well-being of our customers.

“While we keep engaging our partners in this regard we repose implicit confidence in Boeing and aviation authorities to capably and satisfactorily address all the issues. If at the conclusion of the ongoing investigation, it is discovered that the challenge is with the Barbaric 737 Max 8.

“We urge members of the flying public to continue to choose Air Peace as their preferred airline and trust us to always act in their best interests.”

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook