By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A group within Osun State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Youth League Osun Chapter, on Monday, rose from an extended Exco meeting to call on Bamidele Adeleke to join the Osun State Gubernatorial race come 2022.

This call is coming on the heels of demands by the Soro Soke Generation for a Governor who is passionate about the development of Osun State.

The Groups said it sees Bamidele Adeleke as the man of the moment, noting that money should not be the determining factor in who becomes Governor in 2022.

The Group State Coordinator, Hon. Emmanuel Eni said this during the meeting in Osogbo.

Emmanuel said, “Today’s Osun has witnessed a high level of insecurity, unemployment, youth restiveness and acute borrowing, which has derailed our great State.

Emmanuel also advised “The PDP and Leaders to support and give Dele Adeleke the Governorship ticket come 2022 reason being that he is the most placed to lead PDP back to power considering his experience as a business manager who piloted the recapitalization drive of a major bank. His last performance in 2018 Gubernatorial election, where he was the lead strategist for Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the PDP flag bearer remains unforgettable. Dele’s demonstrability of wealth creation and economy building, is what our dear state needs now.”