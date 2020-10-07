Adebayo Obajemu

Berger Paint Plc has notified the investing public that it has appointment of Mrs Pheobe Onyinye Obi as the Chief Financial Officer.

In a statement available on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the Company stated thus:

“We are pleased to inform our stakeholders and by extension, the public, that in furtherance of its’ plan to strategically position the Company’s operations for increased efficiency and enhanced value creation, the Board of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc (BPN), has approved the appointment of Mrs Pheobe Onyinye Obi as the Chief Financial Officer”.

“Mrs Obi comes with almost fifteen years of extensive local and international experience in leading Strategic Planning, Budgeting, and Corporate Finance for high-growth organisations”.

Prior to her appointment with BPN, she worked with Messrs KPMG Professional Services (KPMG) from 2009 to 2018, where she rose from Senior Associate to Management Level. At KPMG, she spearheaded projects in Consumer Markets, adding several companies to the existing client base. Additionally, she met and surpassed deadlines and requirements of multinational group reporting both under IFRS and local statutory reporting requirements.

Thereafter, she was engaged as Senior Accountant at Lion Seal Industries Limited, from January 2019 till March 2020, before joining the United Kingdom (U.K) based firm of Nomiworld/Sochitel Telecommunications Limited as Head – Compliance and Financial Controls in April 2020.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the Babcock University Remo, Ogun State and a Master’s Degree in Finance from the University of Lagos. She is a Member of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) UK, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

She has several certifications including Professional Training and Certificates in Supervisory skills, Intermediate/Advanced Microsoft Excel and Financial Modelling, KPMG Global Risk Management Training, United Nations E- Course on Climate Change, amongst others.