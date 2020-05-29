… declares 25 kobo dividend to shareholders

Adebayo Obajemu

Berger Paints Plc on Thursday published its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2019. According to the annual report, a final dividend of 25 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on June 11, 2020.

The firm in 2019 achieved a turnover of N3.58 billion, up by 6.15% when compared to the turnover of N3.38 billion achieved in 2018.

Profit before tax appreciated by 17.34% to N533 million from N454 million reported in 2018.

Profit after tax rose by 40.01% to N448.73 million from N320.51 million achieved in 2018.

Earnings per share (EPS) of the firm for the period under review stands at N1.55, up by 40.01% from the EPS of N1.11.

With reference to the share price of N7, the P.E ratio of Berger Paint is calculated as 4.52x with earnings yield of 22.12%.

Dividend pay-out of 25 kobo, relative to the share price of N7.00 brings dividend yield to 3.57%.

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from June 15 to June 19, 2020 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of updating the Register of Members.Qualification date is June 11, 2020On June 25, 2020, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at June 11, 2020, who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank