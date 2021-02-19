Adebayo Obajemu

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has notified the investing public of the change in the composition of its Board.

In statement by the firm available on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the Company stated thus:

“This is to inform our stakeholders and by extension, the public, that Chief Musa Danjuma and Chief Nelson Nweke, both Directors of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc, will be retiring from the Board effective from the 2021 Annual General Meeting.

The Board remains appreciative of their immense contributions to the Company for the entirety of their respective tenures

Consequently, the Board has also approved the appointment, subject to the ratification of the Annual General Meeting, of Mr. Victor Olusegun Adeniji as an Independent Non-Executive Director effective February 16, 2021.

Mr. Adeniji will be bringing on board, almost four decades of extensive financial services sector experience encompassing multilateral development finance, investment banking and asset management at top-flight institutions, most notably The World Bank/International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Mr. Adeniji is the Chief Executive Officer of TechnoFuture Nigeria Limited, a Lagos-based technology skills training company and West Africa franchisee for an innovative Canadian elearning product. He recently co-founded Communities United to Remove Epidemics (the CURE Initiative), a nonprofit that operates in the public health space. He is the co-author of Economies of Help: The Concept Behind the Consortium for Humanitarian Intervention (International Psychology Bulletin, June 2015).

Mr. Adeniji studied Economics at Pembroke College, Cambridge University, where he earned BA and MA degrees in 1986 and 1990, respectively.

In 2002 he served as a member of the Nigerian Securities & Exchange Commission Committee on Corporate Governance that drafted a muscular corporate governance code for listed companies.

In 2001 he was nominated as one of the 100 Global Leaders for Tomorrow by the World Economic Forum