BBNaija season 7 begins July 23, winner to get N100m in prizes

Multichoice Nigeria, organisers of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), has announced that season seven of the reality show will begin on July 23.

The organisers, in a press briefing on Tuesday, also announced a grand prize of N100 million for this year’s winner.

Busola Tejumola, head of content and West Africa channels of Multichoice Nigeria, said the winner of the show take home N50 million cash prize with another N50 million worth of prizes from the sponsors.

The reality show will premiere with two opening ceremonies on July 23 and 24. It will air from 7 pm on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 with a simulcast on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban, and Africa Magic Family.

According to the organisers, there will be no SMS voting for this season, as fans will now be able to vote for their favourite housemates for free on BBNaija’s official website and mobile app as well as on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.

This year’s edition of BBNaija will run for 72 days and end on October 2, 2022.