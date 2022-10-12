Phyna, BBNaija winner alleges threat to life

Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, winner of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season seven show, has alleged that supporters of a co-housemate have been sending her death threats.

Pyhna made the allegation in a recent interview with NetNG where she also mentioned the followers had been sending her hate messages.

The Edo State born Phyna also alleged her manager and handler also received messages from fans of this particular colleague wishing ill for her family.

She, however, withheld the name of this ‘colleague’ in question but urged the person to keep out death threats and not involve her family in whatever issue they may have against her.

“A fan of a particular ex-housemate has been on my neck. Sending different dms to me, my manager, PA and handler,” she said.

“The fan of this particular housemate said, ‘Now you have a car, you will have accident with that your car if you don’t leave Groovy. You and that your poor parents that cannot afford hospital bill.’

“We can insult, talk shit not don’t threaten deaths and don’t involve my family, yes.”