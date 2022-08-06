Denrele Edun, a Nigerian entertainer and crossdresser, has narrated how applicants of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show, sent him nudes and money to help them get enlisted.

Edun who spoke in an interview on Lunch Time with Vanguard, published on Saturday, admitted to being “instrumental” in the show’s proceedings.

According to him, people who want to be on the show reach out to him to help them get selected and become contestants.

He said, “I get a lot of nudes from people who want to go for BBNaija. I get all kinds of monetary offers.

“I have gotten N100m, N50m, N30m and I tell people go and do something reasonable with your money.

“So, let’s just say if you don’t have a Denrele in your life that can help you rediscover yourself or help you get to the next level and give you direction to help you navigate your way through life, then what are you looking for? Go and find a Denrele.

“Away from that, yes! I have been instrumental to a lot of these things. It is what it is.

“I’m at the industry’s center of gravity. Let’s just say I know people in the right places, when they ask you, tell them to come and meet me.”

He noted it all started when winner of 2011 Big Brother Africa, Karen Igho, spoke about how he helped her to fill her application form.

“It all started when my good friend, Karen Igho got into the house and was always saying ‘na Denrele help me fill my form’.”