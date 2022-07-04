Ecobank partners Basketmouth Premiers “Papa Benji” Season 3

Adebayo Obajemu

Ecobank Nigeria said its ongoing partnership with Bright Okpochia, a popular comedian known by the moniker ” Basket Mouth” on ‘Papa Banji’, a comedy web series, was to further cement and highlight the bank’s commitment to supporting entertainment and as a partner of choice for the African entertainment industry.

‘Papa Banji’ is a free to watch comedy web series showing on YouTube and can be seen across the globe. Season 3 of ‘Papa Benji’ premiered live last Wednesday, months after season one. It came with rave reviews.

The story line is full of fun and comic situation as it concerns a man, his family, customers, everyone and everything surrounding them and how it impacts the society. It is a comedy of manners, depicting everyday challenges of an average Nigerian.

Babajide Sipe, Head Marketing and Corporate Communications at Ecobank Nigeria, in his assessment noted that the bank’s foray into the partnership with the popular comedian was to take entertainment to higher level, adding that the show also serves as a platform to showcase the bank’s ubiquitous digital payment platforms, providing people with entertainment whilst showing them how to bank hassle-free on their phones. This is banking at your fingertips which is endearing the Pan African bank to many Nigerians.