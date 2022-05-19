BBNaija organizers give update on audition for season 7

Organizers of reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) have announced that auditions for for season 7 of the show, which began on May 15, is billed to end on May 30.

This is according to an announcement made by the organizers via their official Twitter page on Thursday.

Interested participants were asked to log on to AfricaMagic.tv/audition, upload a 3-minute video introducing themselves, what is unique about them, their likes and dislikes and why they should be chosen this season.

Meanwhile, the organizers announced June 2 as the date for BBNaija Season 6 ‘Shine Ya Eye’ reunion.

“The Shine Ya Eye Lockdown reunion is back. Starts June 2, showing Mondays to Friday 10pm on AM Urban, 10:30 on AM Family,” it said.

As usual, the reunion show willbe hosted by Ebuka Obi Uchendu, who will revisit some highlights and memorable moments from the 2021 season 6 edition won by WhiteMoney.

The reunion show, which is usually characterized with drama, gives the ex-housemates the opportunity to clear the air, express their feelings and settle their differences towards each other.