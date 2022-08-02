BBNaija housemate, Beauty says she spends N1.2m on skincare monthly

BBNaija season 7 housemate, Beauty Etsanyi Tukura, has bragged that she spends N1.2 million skincare routine monthly.

The housemate who disclosed this while reacting to her first strike in the house, said the amount she spends on her body is what keeps her looking pretty and ‘ageless’.

She noted if she gets disqualified, she was sure lots of men would patiently be waiting for her outside the show.

According to her, if she doesn’t win the show, she would lose nothing, as she already has set her standards and gained fame.

Beauty was given a strike at the weekend for yanking off her fellow Level 2 housemate Ilebaye’s wig.

She was angry with Groovy (her love interest) for dancing with Chomzy at the Saturday night party.

When Ilebaye tried to caution Beauty against raising her voice, she got angry, walked up to Ilebaye who was seated at the dining table and yanked off her wig.

Ilebaye did not react as she remained seated. Biggie however issued her a warning for not respecting boundaries.