Ilebaye and Khalid have been evicted from the BBNaija season 7 house.

The duo who are level 2 housemates in the Level Up season were evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show on Sunday evening.

This online platform recalls that the BBNaija season 7 level 2 housemates that were up for possible eviction include Ilebaye, Groovy, Khalid, Bryan, and Phyna.