Alhassan Bawu, the Campaign Director of the Labour Party (LP) in Bauchi state, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While speaking on Tuesday at a media briefing in Bauchi, Bawu said all the chairpersons of the party, state, zonal officers as well as national officers from the zone have also defected to support Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate.

He noted that the defection was informed by the lack of structure of the LP at the state, local, and ward levels.

“The LP is not strong and won’t be able to win a single seat in the region,” he said.

“We are officially declaring that all the north-east executives of Labour Party are defecting to PDP to support Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“We don’t want to waste our votes, and we want to use this time to mobilise votes to who has the capacity to win the election.”

Bawu said the Labour Party decampees prefer the PDP to other political parties because they believe in Abubakar’s capacity to lead.

”If we support Atiku, we know that our votes will help him in becoming the president of this country,” he added.