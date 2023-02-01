Peter Obi a danger to those who will fall for his misrule - Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has said Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), is a danger to those who will fall for his “misrule”.

Tinubu who spoke on Tuesday at a rally in Awka, capital city of Anambra, said Obi lives in Lagos because he is “guilty” of not developing his home state.

Obi has, however, maintained that he lives in Onitsha, Anambra State and not in Lagos.

But the former governor of Lagos said residents of Anambra should not vote for Obi as president because he was “ill-equipped” to be governor.

“I know I can do these things because I made similar progress when governor of Lagos. Meanwhile, one of my opponents is a former governor of your state. But he does not live among you. He lives in Lagos,” he said

“I live in Lagos because I am pleased with the progress we made in turning Lagos into one of Africa’s biggest economies. My opponent, however, refuses to live among you because he feels guilty for not giving you the development and growth you deserved from him.

“Mr. Stingy refused to use the state’s money to help its people. He sacrificed your welfare and wellbeing so that he can boast that he saved money. But what good is saving money if you refuse to save your own people?

“That type of man is a danger to those unfortunate enough to be subject to his misrule. Such a man was ill equipped to be your governor. Do not make him your president.”

Also speaking at another rally in Calabar, the Cross River capital, Tinubu said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could not provide electricity to roast corn while it was in power for 16 years.

He also said Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, would sell government assets for himself if elected.

“Don’t mind PDP and their lies of 16 years. They can’t provide electricity to roast corn. They keep on lying,” he said.

“They say privatisation, privatisation into Atiku’s pocket. We must end that. PDP does not know the way. They don’t know how to think.”