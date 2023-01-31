By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Ahead of Tinubu/Shettima presidential rally in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, All progressive Congress (APC) has raised alarm over what it said are plans by People Democratic Party (PDP) led government in the state to foment trouble, before, during and after presidential rally slated for Thursday.

To this end, the leadership of APC in the State said it has uncovered plans by Governor Ademola Adeleke and his party to attack Tinubu /Shdttima Campaign team and visitors coming to grace the occasion

The party says it has petitioned the Inspector General of Police Alkali Baba, the Director of State Security services (DSS) and other relevant security agencies to as a matter of urgency come to their aid.

Addressing a press conference at Tinubu /Shdttima campaign office in Osogbo, on Tuesday, the Acting Chairman of APC in the State, Mr Sooko Tajudeen Lawal accused Governor Adeleke of planning to use thugs to disrupt Asiwaju rally.

His words “We are privy to an intelligence that the Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in connivance with the embattled state Governor Ademola Adeleke has concluded a plan to disrupt the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally of our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, coming up on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Osogbo Township Stadium, Osogbo, Osun State.

“We also observed that the embattled Governor Adeleke’s security guards are always hooded and a revelation that the majority of the hooded security guards are political hoodlums that the governor is using for extra-judicial killings and attacks of the opposition members across the state.”

According to him the controversial Chief Security Officer(CSO) to the governor, one Chief Superintendent of Police Omoyele Adekunle has been the one giving instructions and protection to the hooded political thugs.

Lawal hinted the Osun State chapter of the PDP has provided police and the Nigerian Army uniforms to be given to their numerous thugs on Thursday during our presidential rally.

” PDP is planning to kit the political hoodlums with branded APC uniforms and fez caps with a view to giving the false identities of the PDP-sponsored political thugs,” he said.

“We also have an uncontroverted information that the embattled Governor Adeleke and his co-travellers in the PDP have recruited 3000 women on N2000 each to embark on a ferocious protest beginning from tomorrow (Wednesday) through Thursday. The starting point of the women protest is Gbongan-Ibadan road and to be moved to Osogbo later on Thursday.

“A credible information also revealed that the PDP has commissioned some urchins and thugs with a mandate to be throwing stones at the convoy of Tinubu/Shettima and all other APC dignitaries at Owode-Ede who will be coming to the rally on Thursday.

“It was also gathered that Adeleke and the PDP have mapped out another plan to use political hoodlums to be waylaying our members and supporters who might be coming to Osogbo for the presidential rally from the various towns and villages on Thursday.”

The APC chair, however, disclosed that proactive approach step has been taken by the party to forestall any possible breakdown of Law and Order in the state

The party helmsman called for immediate arrest, investigation and prosecution of some of the identified PDP political thugs who have records of political violence in the state.