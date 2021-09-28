Governors elected on the platform of Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have scheduled a meeting on Wednesday to deliberate on the contentious issue of zoning of national offices ahead of the national convention in October.

Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi, who is chairman of the zoning committee, had after a meeting last Thursday, said a decision has not been reached on the zoning arrangement.

The governor also said the committee has no mandate to zone the offices of the president and vice-president of Nigeria.

The zoning of the national offices is said to be critical because it will determine where the offices of the president and the vice-president are eventually zoned to.

Some of the sub-committees of the national convention organising committee (NCOC) are scheduled to meet on Tuesday.

The committees include that of transportation and contact and mobilisation — chaired by Ibrahim Dankwambo, former governor of Gombe state, and Ndudi Elumelu, minority leader of the house of representatives.