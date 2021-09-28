OBINNA EZUGWU

A Nigerian medical doctor and social media influencer, Dr. Penking, has taken to his twitter handle, @drpenking to narrate how he has continued to receive threats from unknown persons after he advertised a planned launch of a new DNA paternity test laboratory that would offer 75% discount in Lekki, Lagos.

Dr. Penking, had in tweet on September 25, disclosed that the new DNA Laboratory is opening in Lekki on October 18 and will be offering a whooping 75% discount on DNA Paternity tests for one month as promo.

According him, “I signed a publicity contract with the M.D today. Many families in Nigeria will not wear the same colour of Aso ebi this December.

“All the way from Northern Ireland, the retired Medical Doctor read about the high rate of paternity fraud in Nigeria and brought his life savings to come and plant in Lekki. Nigerian Billionaires don’t know how to take advantage of the bad things in this country.

“They say that only a woman knows the real father of her child. So I have just one question for Nigerian married women especially those living around Lekki axis where their husband will easily access this facility. Mummy, is your marriage safe?”

The post apparently did not go down well with many who have taken exception to it. Penking said on Monday that he has continued to receive threats following the post, which according to him is testament to the preponderance of paternity fraud in the country.

“Can you even believe that I’ve received life threats to stop talking about the new DNA Paternity test laboratory launching in Lekki at 75% discount? Paternity fraud in Nigeria is deeper than you can ever imagine. I myself knew it was bad but I didn’t know it was this bad? My God!,” he wrote.

“Even if this is the last tweet I will ever make about this, Dear Nigerian men, you owe yourselves the duty to find out whether that child under your care is really your blood. Even if you can’t afford for all, do it for your first child at least . You owe yourself this.

“Don’t allow anybody to guilt-trip you that it’s lack of trust. It’s not lack of trust. It is called “being double sure”. Many men trusted their partners 100% but found out by accident when they were trying to process foreign citizenship for their children.

“Please save yourself such embarrassment and unnecessary waste of funds. Confirm early. Every child should be taken care of by his father or if taken care of by another man, with his consent.

“Judging from where we are in Nigeria, As a man living in Nigeria, I think it is safe to say that your first child is not yours until proven otherwise. You owe yourself and your lineage the proof.”

Paternity fraud continues to be an issue in Nigeria. Few days, ago Mr Abiodun Salami, a senior geneticist with DNA Centre for Paternity Test, Allen Avenue in Ikeja, Lagos, told Premium Times in an interview that six of 10 children in Nigeria brought for DNA testing were not fathered by supposed fathers.

Salami explained in the interview that there has been an exponential increase in the number of parents requesting DNA tests on their children, in part because it’s a requirement for people intending to relocate overseas.

“Let me give you the statistics. Before now, we do an average of 100 DNA tests in a month, but now we handle as many as 400 cases monthly,” Salami said.

“The statistics are mind-blowing. You discover that almost 60 percent of the tests that people come to do are negative. In fact, 6 out of every 10 paternity tests turn out negative. Statistically, in DNA paternity testing, most times, in Nigeria, we see that six out of every 10 children might not be fathered by their biological father.”

Salami, however, conceded that the statistics is biased because most of the people who come for DNA tests already suspected that something is amiss.

“It is also a biased statistic,” he said, “because for someone to walk in here, he already suspects that there is an issue. There is really a doubt already and most people won’t believe that statistics until it happens to them. I always advise men, it is good to trust, but verify. Things are happening. If everyone starts doing DNA tests, the whole country will scatter. There will be no marriages again.

“Most female undergraduates now have one man or the other sponsoring their education aside from their father. These are the men that will eventually be the chairmen at their wedding. These are the men they are actually sleeping with. From experience in DNA testings, most firstborns are not fathered by the husbands at home, because these people have a prior relationship before getting married. Most times, they continue with that relationship, they don’t leave it after marriage.”