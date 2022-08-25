ASUU rejects N10,000 university support levy proposed by parents

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has rejected the proposed payment of N10, 000 per session by each parent to assist the federal government to make funds available for universities.

Recall that the National Parent-Teacher Association of Nigeria had proposed the levy and sought an audience with the government over the lingering strike by ASUU.

But speaking on Arise TV on Thursday, ASUU’s National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, said the parents should intervene by joining the body in mounting pressure on the government.

“I think what this association should be doing is to tell the government to perform its function. They should put pressure on the government to use Nigerians’ money to fund education as it is done in other countries” he said.

“We can’t be calling ourselves the giant of Africa and we are the worst in education. You see students from Nigeria going to Ghana, Benin Republic, Togo, and other small countries to study but nobody from these countries is coming to Nigeria to study.

“So they should add to the pressure coming from ASUU to ensure that the government prioritise education. That is more important than the N10,000”.