The Administrator of the Abia State Eye Health Management Bureau (ASEHMB), Dr (Mrs) Betty Emeka-Obasi has warned optometrists working in the state service against diverting government patients to private clinics, as anyone found guilty would face strict sanctions.

This is in a bid to realize the affordable, standardized and accessible eye- care services policy for all in Abia state.

Not only that, optometrists and medical personnel are also bound to demonstrate commitment and professionalism by reporting to work daily and giving their best for improved service delivery.

Dr. Betty gave the charges while speaking at the maiden meeting of optometrists in the Abia State Civil Service, tagged, “The Future of Eye Care in Abia State.”

She called for collaboration among optometrists to advance eye care services across the state and urged them to network and align with the vision behind the establishment of the Bureau.

She reminded the optometrists that the Bureau was established by an Executive order dated July 15, 2024, to give dedicated attention to the eye care sector.

According to Dr Betty, the governor, being health-conscious and committed to the well-being of Abians, created the Bureau to ensure affordable, standardized, and accessible eye care services for all.

She thereafter highlighted the Bureau’s key objectives, which include:

1. Regulating all eye care practices in the state;

2. Upgrading existing eye care facilities and establishing new ones where needed;

3. Standardizing all government eye clinics and

4. Creating awareness about eye health and prevalent eye diseases in Abia State, among others.

Dr. Betty used the forum to share her personal motivation for prioritizing eye health, given her background in the sector.

She recalled visiting Abia State Specialist Hospital and meeting a dilapidated eye clinic with no equipment and idle doctors.

As she put it, ‘but under the leadership of Dr. Alex Otti, the clinic has been revamped with state-of-the-art facilities and modern equipment’.

She highlighted the remarkable improvement in service- delivery, noting that patients’ visit have increased by over 300 percent, accompanied by a significant rise in revenue generation.

The Administrator commended the doctors at the Abia State Specialist Hospital Eye Center for their dedication and the remarkable progress they have made in improving the clinic.

Also speaking at event, The Director of Administration, Ministry of Health, Mrs. Okoroafor Ngozi Uche further emphasized need for punctuality, professionalism, and positive work ethic.

She urged doctors to be present at work from Monday to Friday as well as remain on duty until the closing hours.

Uche expressed disappointment over reports of absenteeism and early departures among some optometrists and called for a stop to such practices.

In response, one of the optometrists, Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Nwaji, appreciated the Administrator for organizing the meeting and assured her that they would uphold the civil service rules as well as carry out their lawful duties diligently to improve eye- care services in Abia State.