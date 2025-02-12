Connect with us

Headlines

Don faults move to convert Michael Okpara University of Agriculture into  conventional varsity 
Advertisement

Headlines

Dangote Refinery slashes diesel price to N1,020/litre

Headlines

Varsity admission: JAMB settles for 320 UTME benchmark for under-16 candidates

Headlines

Nigeria’s GDP per capita drops from $3,220 in 2014 to to $835 in 2025, IMF says

Headlines

Abia targets N120bn IGR in 2025; receives 17,000 applications for 2,500 teaching vacancies 

Business Energy Headline Headlines

Axxela wins gas distribution licenses for subsidiaries to deepen domestic natural gas utilisation

Headlines

Tinubu signs bill setting up Federal University of Environment Ogoni

Headlines

Police rescue woman from suspected Abuja ritualist

Headlines

My govt laid solid groundwork for democratic governance – Abdulsalami

Headlines

OSCO-HEALTH Ilesa gets accreditation for 6 new courses, one reaccredited

Headlines

Don faults move to convert Michael Okpara University of Agriculture into  conventional varsity 

Published

12 seconds ago

on

Don faults move to convert Michael Okpara University of Agriculture into  conventional varsity 

 

A University don and former  Abia state Commissioner for Finance,  Dr Phillips Nto has  faulted moves by the House of Representatives to amend the Act  establishing Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU)  to  a conventional University.

In a release issued in Umuahia, Nto described the impending bill as ill-conceived as it would not add value to both the university and Abia State generally

He argued that amending the act  to convert MOUAU to a conventional University  would not only be counterproductive, but also deepen the marginalization of Abia State in the siting of federal institutions.

Nto, who is  the Director of the Agribusiness  Department of MOUAU and the  immediate-past Provost, Abia state College of Education,Technical, Arochukwu, suggested that what Abia State needs now is a second federal university, as obtained in surrounding states.

He observed that converting MOUAU to a conventional university would neither attract additional funding from the federal government  nor accelerate development in the state the way a brand new University would do.

According to the statement: ”What Abia needs is a brand new conventional University, not an upgrade. A new university will attract  fresh  take-off grant, new employment and appointments. Other states are doing bills to attract a third university. The deputy speaker, Chief Kalu  should use his good office to attract a new one for Abia State,” Nto opined.

He lamented that while lawmakers from other states are vigorously canvassing for the setting up of  a third university  in their states, those from Abia are pushing for the conversion of the only  existing specialized federal University in the state.

The University lecturer  said that it was inconceivable that at a time the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was harping on food security through agriculture, those who claim to love him are impeding the process for the realization of that goal.

Advertisement

”It amounts to misplacement of priority to switch over to conventional University at this period the country and the South-East zone are battling food insecurity. I believe our founding fathers had a cogent reason for making it a university of agriculture, “he declared.

Nto  urged both the government and its functionaries to place more emphasis on agriculture as it has huge potential to generate employment for the youths of the country.

He , however, called for adequate funding of MOUAU and scholarships for graduates of agriculture to embark upon agribusiness activities as a means of making the institution more relevant  to the nation and world at large.

According to the  expert in agricultural enterprise,, what Universities of Agriculture  in Nigeria need  now  is  a law for special and adequate funding so as to attract more students  into agriculture and not the conversion of  the existing ones to conventional universities.

It will be recalled that  the Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives,  Chief  Benjamin Kalu, representing Bende  federal constituency in the House of Representatives  is sponsoring  the Bill seeking to convert the MOUAU into a conventional university.

The bill is almost scaling  through its third reading.

 

 

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *