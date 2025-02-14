Kano anti-corruption agency detains court registrar, lawyers over N20bn land scam

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has begun investigation into a massive land scam valued at N20 billion across various parts of the state.

No less than 15 suspects have been taken into custody over suspicion of involvement in the scam, including the Registrar of the Kano State High Court, three lawyers, and four officials from the Ministry of Lands.

The commission’s chairman, Muhuyi RiminGado, made this known while addressing journalists at the commission’s headquarters on Thursday.

RiminGado stated that a serving High Court Registrar, a former Deputy Sheriff, and a court bailiff were also arrested in connection with the fraudulent land deals.

“The suspects allegedly attempted to bribe state security service personnel with N2 million, but their offer was rejected,” RiminGado said.

He commended the Chief Judge of Kano State, Justice Dije Aboki, for her support and cooperation.

RiminGado also acknowledged Governor Yusuf for directing the commission to pursue all individuals involved in the scam and vowing not to exempt anyone found guilty, regardless of their status in the state.