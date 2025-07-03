JUST IN: Nigeria mourns as Super Eagles legend Peter Rufai dies at 61

Nigeria’s football community has been thrown into mourning following the death of former Super Eagles goalkeeper and 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) hero, Peter Rufai. He was 61.

Rufai, popularly known as “Dodo Mayana,” reportedly passed away on Thursday after a brief illness, though the exact cause of death is yet to be officially disclosed.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Super Eagles team confirmed the sad news in a statement posted on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle. They described Rufai as a towering figure in the history of Nigerian football whose legacy would endure for generations.

“Forever in our hearts, Dodo Mayana. We mourn the passing of legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, a giant of Nigerian football and a 1994 AFCON champion,” the statement read.

“Your legacy lives on between the sticks and beyond. Rest well, Peter Rufai.”

Born on August 24, 1963, Rufai was one of Nigeria’s most iconic goalkeepers, renowned for his agility, leadership, and calmness under pressure. He earned over 60 caps for the national team, serving as Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper during its golden era in the 1990s.

Rufai played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s historic triumph at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia, where the Super Eagles lifted the trophy after a 2-1 victory over Zambia in the final. That same year, he was part of the Nigerian squad that made its debut appearance at the FIFA World Cup in the United States, where the team reached the Round of 16 and captured global attention with its flair and talent.

He also represented Nigeria at the 1998 World Cup in France, further cementing his reputation as one of Africa’s most reliable goalkeepers.

At club level, Rufai enjoyed a career that spanned several countries. He played in Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain, with notable stints at Deportivo La Coruña and Hércules CF. He began his professional career with Stationery Stores in Nigeria before moving abroad, where he blazed a trail for future generations of Nigerian players.

Off the pitch, Rufai was admired for his humility, discipline, and contribution to the development of football in Nigeria. After retirement, he was actively involved in youth development and coaching, often advocating for better support structures for ex-internationals and grassroots sports.

Tributes have poured in from former teammates, fans, and sports personalities across the country. Many have described him as a national hero and a gentleman of the game whose exploits inspired millions.

Former Super Eagles captain and teammate, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, said Rufai was “more than just a teammate — he was a leader, a brother, and a friend.”

The Federal Ministry of Sports, in a statement, also expressed deep sorrow, describing Rufai as “an exemplary ambassador of Nigeria who brought pride and honour to the nation on and off the field.”

He is survived by his wife and children.

Peter Rufai’s death marks the end of an era, but his memory and contributions will forever remain etched in the annals of Nigerian football history.