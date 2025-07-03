Connect with us

Sports

JUST IN: Nigeria mourns as Super Eagles legend Peter Rufai dies at 61
Advertisement

Sports

Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies in fatal car crash in Spain

Sports

Enugu Promises Spectacular National Sports Festival, Vows to Surpass Ogun’s Gateway Games

Sports

Ogun Govt Condemns Athletes’ Protest, Reaffirms Commitment to Welfare

Sports

Man arrested after car hits crowd during Liverpool victory parade

Sports

Tottenham triumphs over Manchester United to clinch Europa League title

Sports

Inter Milan Triumphs Over Barcelona in Thrilling Champions League Semifinal

Sports

Otti receives torch of unity as Abia gears up for national sports festival

Sports

NSC unveils mascot, logo, theme song for Nigerian Olympics to be hosted by Ogun

Sports

Players to Win N11.5m as Osun Hosts 2025 National Table Tennis Festival

Sports

JUST IN: Nigeria mourns as Super Eagles legend Peter Rufai dies at 61

Published

52 mins ago

on

JUST IN: Nigeria mourns as Super Eagles legend Peter Rufai dies at 61

Nigeria’s football community has been thrown into mourning following the death of former Super Eagles goalkeeper and 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) hero, Peter Rufai. He was 61.

Rufai, popularly known as “Dodo Mayana,” reportedly passed away on Thursday after a brief illness, though the exact cause of death is yet to be officially disclosed.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Super Eagles team confirmed the sad news in a statement posted on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle. They described Rufai as a towering figure in the history of Nigerian football whose legacy would endure for generations.

“Forever in our hearts, Dodo Mayana. We mourn the passing of legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, a giant of Nigerian football and a 1994 AFCON champion,” the statement read.

“Your legacy lives on between the sticks and beyond. Rest well, Peter Rufai.”

Born on August 24, 1963, Rufai was one of Nigeria’s most iconic goalkeepers, renowned for his agility, leadership, and calmness under pressure. He earned over 60 caps for the national team, serving as Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper during its golden era in the 1990s.

Rufai played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s historic triumph at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia, where the Super Eagles lifted the trophy after a 2-1 victory over Zambia in the final. That same year, he was part of the Nigerian squad that made its debut appearance at the FIFA World Cup in the United States, where the team reached the Round of 16 and captured global attention with its flair and talent.

He also represented Nigeria at the 1998 World Cup in France, further cementing his reputation as one of Africa’s most reliable goalkeepers.

At club level, Rufai enjoyed a career that spanned several countries. He played in Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain, with notable stints at Deportivo La Coruña and Hércules CF. He began his professional career with Stationery Stores in Nigeria before moving abroad, where he blazed a trail for future generations of Nigerian players.

Advertisement

Off the pitch, Rufai was admired for his humility, discipline, and contribution to the development of football in Nigeria. After retirement, he was actively involved in youth development and coaching, often advocating for better support structures for ex-internationals and grassroots sports.

Tributes have poured in from former teammates, fans, and sports personalities across the country. Many have described him as a national hero and a gentleman of the game whose exploits inspired millions.

Former Super Eagles captain and teammate, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, said Rufai was “more than just a teammate — he was a leader, a brother, and a friend.”

The Federal Ministry of Sports, in a statement, also expressed deep sorrow, describing Rufai as “an exemplary ambassador of Nigeria who brought pride and honour to the nation on and off the field.”

He is survived by his wife and children.

Peter Rufai’s death marks the end of an era, but his memory and contributions will forever remain etched in the annals of Nigerian football history.

 

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *