Labour Party factional presidential candidate, Ezenwafor withdraws

Factional presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Jude Ezenwafor, has withdrawn from the 2023 presidential race.

Ezenwafor, had on Wednesday, emerged factional candidate of the party, produced by a faction contesting the legitimacy of the party leadership that produced Peter Obi as presidential candidate.

Ezenwafor who was the sole aspirant, was elected through affirmation at the exercise held in Abuja on Wednesday, a development that came days after Mr. Obi was elected candidate of the party at a primary organised in Delta state by the Julius Abure-led faction of the party.

However, prior to Obi winning the primary, Calistus Okafor, chairman of another faction of the party, in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1636/2021, and filed before a federal high court in Abuja, challenged the legality of the Abure-led faction.

In a ruling on May 30, Inyang Ekwo, the presiding judge, ordered that the LP and some of its executives be served with a fresh suit challenging the party’s leadership, after which the matter was adjourned till June 30 for further mention.

The Okafor faction then opted to elect Ezenwafor candidate, a development that attracted criticisms from those who accused him of trying to undermine Mr Brown Obi.

On Thursday, he wrote to the party’s factional leadership announcing his decision to discontinue the presidential quest.

“I hereby withdraw from the forthcoming Presidential Election in 2023,” he wrote. “After consulting my supporters Nationwide, I decided to withdraw for personal reasons.

“I regret any inconvenience my withdrawal might cost our great Party. I thank the leadership of our great Party for giving me the opportunity to serve Nigeria.”