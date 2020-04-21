By Obinna Ezugwu

President of Igbo think tank, Aka Ikenga, Bar Oscar Owundiwe, has described Chief Willy Anumudu, CEO of Globe Motors who passed away on Tuesday, as a great man who was generous and kind to everyone.

Onwudiwe who spoke to Business Hallmark following the death of the car dealer, said he left a legacy that would live on for ages.

“Anybody who was close to Willy will tell you that he was that man that if you have as a friend, you have a good friend. He was a man you could say was value added. He was value added to his friends, his family and anybody who has come across him and to Nigeria,” Onwudiwe said.

“Willie was a giant, he made sure everyone who was related to him was comfortable. He left a legacy, he touched as many lives as came close to him. He was a serious hard worker, very jovial and friendly. I can tell you, Willy was an extremely humble person. He never left his friends. Even his former roommates in the university; his former classmates, they have remained the same way they have always been.

“Money did not change Willy. The same way he was joking with you when he had no money was the same way he enjoyed to joke with you even tomorrow. I have known Willy for over 40 years and I can tell you he was a good man.”

Anumudu, one of Nigeria’s biggest car dealers died at the age of 68, around 4 am on Tuesday.

He was due to be air-lifted to Germany for treatment after developing health challenges, according to family sources.

He was tested for negative to COVID-19, but the result came out negative.

A popular Lagos socialite, Anumudu was happily married to his wife, Nkiru whith whom he had four children, Uzoma, Zinna, Zikky and Enyinna.