Obinna Ezugwu

One of Nigeria’s biggest car dealers and founder of Globe Motors, Chief Willy Anumudu, has died at the age of 68.

Chief Anumudu died at around 4 am on Tuesday, was due to be air-lifted to Germany for treatment after developing health challenges, according to family sources.

He was tested for negative to COVID-19, but the result came out negative.

A popular Lagos socialite, Anumudu was happily married to his wife, Nkiru whith whom he had four children, Uzoma, Zinna, Zikky and Enyinna.