Akinleye hails Osun Commissioner for Special Duties, B.T Salam @64
Published

24 mins ago

on

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, the Chief of Staff to Osun State governor has congratulated the Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties in the state, Dr. Bashir Salam on the occasion of his 64th birthday anniversary.

Akinleye, in a release issued and personally signed on Thursday, described Dr. Salam as a man of integrity whom God endowed with wisdom and versed knowledge.

He said Dr. B.T Salam has demonstrated his passionate zeal for the development of the state through series of ideas that has yielded tremendously for the growth of the state.

He noted that  Dr. Salam’s positive innovation has impacted positively on the life of so many people.

” As you add another year today, I join other well wishers to celebrate you and pray for God’s guidance in your endeavours.

” On behalf of my family and political associates, I say a Big Congratulations to you egbon, wishing you more years to celebrate in the land of living.”

