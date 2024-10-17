Osun 2026: With federal might, Oyetola strategizes for third showdown with Gov Adeleke 

There are strong indications that the former governor of Osun State and the current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, is gearing up to face his successor, Ademola Adeleke in the governorship contest billed for 2026.

Business Hallmark gathered that Oyetola has started consultations to feel the pulse of the people and other members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was gathered that in the past few months the former governor has been visiting party leaders at local government levels and there are indications that the leaders are at home with him and have given him the go ahead, with the assurance that he may not have an opposition within the group.

At the moment, no other aspirant has come forward, and from the look of things Oyetola and Adeleke will lock horns for the third successive time, and the former whose political mentor is now president, will hope to take advantage of federal might to return to power.

Confirming Oyetola’s move, one of his aides and former member of the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said Oyetola would contest, and is well positioned to win 2026 governorship election in the state.

Oyintiloye who spoke in Osogbo, said Oyetola has the right of refusal of the APC 2026 governorship ticket

According to him, Oyetola is more prepared than ever to end the reign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led administration in the state come 2026.

Oyintiloye also said in preparation for the task ahead, Oyetola has commenced consultation with major stakeholders to evaluate, appraise, the strength and the challenges of the APC across local government areas of the state ahead of the election.

He further explained that Oyetola was doing that to to further brighten the chances of APC and to make it a more formidable platform going into the next election.

“This strategic framework will serve as a guide in defining our vision and goals as a party,” he said.”We are more than prepared to wrestle power from PDP in 2026, and people of the state are eagerly waiting to see that happening.”

He further noted that, “Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola will contest and win the 2026 governorship election in Osun.

“He holds the right of first refusal. and he is already doing his background work.

“He has commenced consultation, looking at the strength and challenges before us as a party. He is prepared and he is going back to Oke Fia Government House in 2026.”

Speaking on why Oyetola remains the best candidate for APC, Oyintiloye said during his four-year tenure, Osun state witnessed steady transformation in areas of health, education, agriculture, infrastructure, rural community development, among others.

According to him, despite the fact that the federal allocation at that time was meagre, Oyetola, leveraging rich experience garnered from both the private and public sectors over the years, was able to utilise the available resources in such a way that all the sectors felt positive impacts.

He said that the achievements of Oyetola in the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in less than two years was highly commendable through a substantial increment in revenue generation, strategic investment in port infrastructure for efficiency and accessibility, adoption of national single window Initiative aimed at facilitating efficiency trade processing.

” These is a further testimony to his ability to perform in any given assignment”, he said.

Oyintiloye called on APC members of in the state to remain united and support Oyetola towards the quest to win the next governorship poll in the state.