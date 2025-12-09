Osun: Adeleke Mulls Health Insurance Programme for Journalists

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has hinted at the introduction of a health insurance scheme for journalists in the state, acknowledging the demanding nature of their work and their critical role in society.

According to a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the governor has directed the Osun Health Insurance Agency to assess the feasibility of enrolling media practitioners in the state’s health insurance programme.

Adeleke’s directive was contained in his condolence message to the Osun Online Publishers Association (OOPA) over the death of its former chairman, Adesoji Omoseebi, publisher of SOJ Worldwide.

The governor described Omoseebi’s death as a major loss to the media community in Osun, noting that his contributions to the growth of digital journalism in the state were profound and enduring.

“Today, we mourn the demise of Adesoji Omosebi, the Publisher of SOJ Worldwide Online News and a member of the Osun Online Publishers Association,” Adeleke said.

“His demise is a huge loss to the media industry in Osun State. His contributions to the growth and development of the online media sector as pioneer Chairman of OOPA will never be forgotten. His role in advancing Osun’s development as a major player in the fourth estate of the realm will remain indelible.”

The governor prayed for God to comfort the bereaved family and grant them the strength to bear the loss, noting that Omoseebi would be “greatly missed.”