Osun: Family Petitions Police to Reopen Probe Into Killing of Amotekun Officer

The family of an Amotekun Corps operative in Osun State, Omitunsin Abiola Isaac, has petitioned the Commissioner of Police, calling for the reopening and continuation of investigations into his killing on July 26, 2025, in Ijeda-Ijesa.

In the petition filed by G. Olabode & Associates and made available to journalists on Tuesday, the family said the late Isaac was on official assignment with colleagues from the Second Division, Ijebu-Jesa, when he was allegedly attacked by a soldier, Private Opejobi Fiyinfoluwa, said to be serving with the Nigerian Army.

According to the petition, the team had been deployed to the community “to stem the crisis brewing in Ijeda-Ijesa” when Private Opejobi confronted them, allegedly claiming “military superiority over the Amotekun Corps.”

The petition stated that attempts by the operatives to defuse the situation “were met with strong violent resistance,” alleging that the soldier stabbed Isaac multiple times. He reportedly died shortly after sustained efforts to save his life failed.

The suspect, identified as an indigene of Ijeda-Ijesa, was said to have fled the scene and has remained at large.

The family noted that an earlier petition sent to the Chief of Army Staff had received no response, saying “no action has been taken to bring the suspect to justice.”

“All evidence supporting our claim is available, and the incident is already on social media,” the petition added, urging the Osun State Police Command to pursue the case as “all trails on the suspect have gone cold.”

They appealed to the police to track, arrest, and prosecute the alleged killer, saying justice was the only solace the family sought.

Copies of the petition were also sent to the Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Army Staff, the Osun State Department of State Services, the Nigerian Union of Journalists (Correspondents’ Chapel), and the Amotekun Corps in Ijebu-Jesa.

Efforts to obtain a reaction from the Nigerian Army were unsuccessful as of press time.