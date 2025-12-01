Akinleye Felicitates With Osun SSG Igbalaye on Birthday Anniversary

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, has congratulated the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Bobagunwa Teslim Igbalaye, on the occasion of his birthday anniversary, describing him as a dependable leader and a key pillar in the administration’s efforts to build a more prosperous Osun.

In a personally signed message, Akinleye praised Igbalaye’s humility, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to public service, noting that his contributions have strengthened governance and advanced the state’s development agenda.

He described the SSG as a trusted ally whose dedication and loyalty to public service have earned widespread admiration.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to my brother and esteemed Secretary to the State Government, Bobagunwa Teslim Igbalaye, on the joyous occasion of his birthday. Today, we celebrate a man whose humility, loyalty, and dedication to public service continue to inspire many across Osun State,” Akinleye said.

He added, “Your steadfast commitment to the growth and progress of our state reflects true leadership, calm, dependable, and purpose-driven. You have consistently demonstrated integrity and excellence in all you do, earning the respect of colleagues and citizens alike.”

Akinleye prayed for divine blessings for Igbalaye, wishing him long life, strength, wisdom, and a year filled with peace, fulfillment, and remarkable achievements.