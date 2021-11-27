West Africa’s leading airline, Air Peace has acquired two Airbus A320 airliners to boost its domestic and regional operations as the Christmas season approaches.

The airline’s spokesperson, Stanley Olisa, who announced this in a statement on Friday, said the two 162-seater aircraft, with 12 business class seats and 150 economy seats each, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Thursday.

“The two A320 will be deployed to boost both domestic and regional connectivity for our esteemed customers as the Yuletide draws near,” he said.

Olisa explained that the new planes will help the airline in its drive to meet the growing travel demand in the Nigerian and larger West African markets while it expects to take delivery of more Embraer 195-E2 airplanes.

“Air Peace is committed to reducing the air travel burden of Nigerians, and these new airplanes are a testament to this commitment,” Olisa said.

“Recently, Air Peace had assured the flying public of ample flights as it will be rolling out schedules for the festive period very soon.

“More aircraft are coming, and this includes those on maintenance and a brand new Embraer 195-E2 jet.

Olisa also disclosed that the airline would deploy its wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft to meet the increased demand characteristic of the festive period.

Air Peace currently services 19 domestic routes, six regional routes and two international destinations, including Johannesburg.

It also has a varied fleet of 30 aircraft, the latest being four brand new 124-seat capacity Embraer 195-E2 jets.

In September, Air Peace became the official airline sponsor of the Nigerian national teams. The sponsorship deal is worth N300 million and renewable at the expiration of one year.