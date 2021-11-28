Wife of Nigerian billionaire businessman and Chairman of the Coscharis Group, Cosmas Maduka, Mrs. Charity Maduka, has died.

Mrs Maduka died on Sunday afternoon after suffering a stroke family sources said.

The late Mrs Maduka until her death was the Vice-president of the Coscharis Group, a position she had held since its inception as the co-owner of the company.

Cosmas and Charity got married in 1977. The union is blessed with three sons; Cosmas Jr Maduka, Jonathan Maduka, Peter K. Maduka and a daughter, Charity Ngozi Maduka