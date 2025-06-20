Abia Govt Warns Ikpeazu Against Early Campaigns

The Abia State Government has issued a stern warning to the immediate past governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, cautioning him against violating constitutional provisions and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines by engaging in premature political activities.

This comes after a political gathering recently hosted at Ikpeazu’s Umuobiakwa residence in Obingwa Local Government Area, which featured several of his former aides, political associates, and community members.

In a statement released by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, the government described the event as a “disturbing development,” alleging it was aimed at inciting the public against the current administration led by Governor Alex Otti.

“Although Dr. Ikpeazu stopped short of officially declaring his 2027 ambition, his directive to supporters to ‘deliver their booths and units’ clearly signals the commencement of political campaigning, which constitutes a breach of INEC regulations,” the statement noted.

The government also condemned Ikpeazu’s comments, which allegedly included a veiled reference to his expertise in election manipulation, reminding the public that such tactics failed him during his 2023 senatorial bid.

While acknowledging Ikpeazu’s right to free expression and assembly, the government emphasized that such rights must be exercised within the bounds of the law.

“It is preposterous that Dr. Ikpeazu used an illegal platform to not only mobilize politically but also spread misinformation and attack the present administration. This kind of reckless rhetoric could undermine the peace and stability that Abians currently enjoy,” the statement said.

The government further described the former governor’s conduct as “unbecoming,” stating that someone who once held the state’s highest office should act with greater responsibility.

Reaffirming its commitment to rebuilding Abia State, the government said it would not tolerate distractions or incitement from those who “squandered their chance to govern responsibly.”

“We urge all well-meaning Abians to remain calm and law-abiding. The ban on political campaigns is still in force, and anyone who violates it is breaking the law and heating up the polity,” the statement warned.

It concluded by reaffirming the administration’s resolve to uphold good governance, peace, and security, while vowing to use all legal means to preserve stability in the state.