9mobile assures of continued support for enterprises

9mobile has affirmed its commitment to enabling the growth of enterprises in Nigeria, in recognition of their pivotal role in driving economic development.

Acting Managing Director of 9mobile, Stephane Beuvelet, gave the assurance during a recent courtesy visit to one of its numerous enterprise customers, Nigerdock at its Integrated Inland Free Trade Zone, Snake Island, Lagos. On what informed the visit to Nigerdock, he explained that a critical component of partnering with key enterprises within the Nigerian economic landscape, is regular top-level engagements with their leadership teams with a view to better understanding their businesses, sharing useful information as well as receiving direct feedback on how 9mobile can support them more effectively to achieve their business goals.

While delivering his opening remarks, 9mobile’s Acting MD appreciated the management and staff of Nigerdock for their continuous trust in the network and reiterated 9mobile’s commitment to offering excellent service and products that enable growth and productivity.

Beuvelet, who led other senior management team members of 9mobile including the Director, Enterprise Segment, Plato Syrimis, on the visit, also provide insights into steps being taken by 9mobile to offer customers maximum satisfaction.

In his words, “We are doubling the capacity of our 4G network across the country, which will dramatically improve throughput and customer experience. We are bringing a lot more innovation to this market, especially on the corporate side but with a lot to offer to our individual subscribers as well. There is a very high focus on technical capability and quality of service, and lots of products that we are currently developing. We also want to be strong players in driving the Nigerian telco space on Internet of Things (IoT), so you will see significant strides from us in this regard.”

He added that efforts are also ongoing to boost enterprises with the introduction of non-voice products including fixed and dedicated lines, using the company’s extensive fibre optic network deployed across the country.

Beuvelet added, “We have an extensive fibre optic network across the country and a lot of capacity from international submarine cable providers, so it means that we can connect offices in Nigeria with the rest of the world effortlessly to transmit data speedily and in real time.”

He further assured that 9mobile will continue to deploy the expertise of its staff to exceed customer’s expectations, especially since it was able to retain most of its best hands during its recent transition phase.

“The good news is that we have experts on board and we are expanding our services with more innovative solutions for business such as Internet of Things (IoT) services, WTTX, Video Conferencing Solutions, Cloud Solutions among others. We also have some innovative ways to control cost for the customer through credit limits, and pay as you go model,” he said.

Responding, the Managing Director of Nigerdock, Pade Durotoye, said it was very enlightening to note that 9mobile is not just a mobile telecommunications company but one that offers a variety of best-in-class enterprise-support services, and commended 9mobile for the innovative telecommunications services it has consistently provided to Nigerdock and other corporate subscribers, over the years.

He assured 9mobile management of the company’s continuous patronage, while exploring other areas of mutual benefits.

