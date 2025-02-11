Connect with us

Nation

70th Birthday: Akinleye, Osun CoS, celebrates Timi of Ede, Oba Adesola Lawal
Advertisement

Nation

IGP directs policemen in mufti not to carry guns

Nation

Nigerians condemn NANS on the face-off with FRSC over illegal plate numbers

Nation

Police confirm killing of ECWA pastor in Gombe

Nation

Lagos-Abuja high speed bullet train project to revolutionize Nigeria's  transport sector - Idris

Nation

Insecurity: APC chieftain commends Tinubu's effort, urges military to decimate terrorism

Nation

Kidnappers of  Ex-NYSC DG, Tsiga demand 250m ransom

Nation

Gunmen demand N15m for students, farmer abducted in Ondo

Nation

Police nab traffic robbers masquerading as street traders in Lagos

Nation

Abia inaugurates joint technical committee on airport project

Nation

70th Birthday: Akinleye, Osun CoS, celebrates Timi of Ede, Oba Adesola Lawal

Published

3 hours ago

on

70th Birthday: Akinleye, Osun CoS, celebrates Timi of Ede, Oba Adesola Lawal

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, the Chief of Staff to Osun State Governor has joined other well wishers to rejoice with His Royal Majesty, Oba Munirundeen Adesola Lawal, Laminisa I, Timi of Ede Land, on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

Akinleye, in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed on Monday, commended the revered monarch for his unwavering commitment to the growth, peace, and prosperity of Ede Land and its people.

Osun Chief of Staff eulogized the leadership style of HRM Oba Lawal, recognizing his profound influence in fostering unity, development, and cultural preservation throughout the region.

“I extend my warmest birthday wishes to our revered father and custodian of tradition, His Royal Majesty, Oba Munirundeen Adesola Lawal, Laminisa I, Timi of Ede Land. On this special occasion, we celebrate not only the gift of your life but also the invaluable leadership, wisdom, and unwavering commitment you have bestowed upon the people of Ede and beyond.

“Your reign has been a beacon of peace, progress, and unity in our community. Under your wise guidance, Ede Land has witnessed remarkable growth and harmony. Your leadership continues to inspire countless generations, and your compassion and dedication to the welfare of your subjects have left an indelible mark on our hearts, making you a true father to all.

“As you celebrate another year, may the Almighty grant you continued good health, strength, and many more fruitful years on the throne. May your reign continue to flourish in prosperity and peace, bringing greater blessings to Ede Land and beyond.

“Happy Birthday, Kabiyesi! Long may you reign in abundance and glory.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *