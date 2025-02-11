Connect with us

Nation

IGP directs policemen in mufti not to carry guns
Advertisement

Nation

70th Birthday: Akinleye, Osun CoS, celebrates Timi of Ede, Oba Adesola Lawal

Nation

Nigerians condemn NANS on the face-off with FRSC over illegal plate numbers

Nation

Police confirm killing of ECWA pastor in Gombe

Nation

Lagos-Abuja high speed bullet train project to revolutionize Nigeria's  transport sector - Idris

Nation

Insecurity: APC chieftain commends Tinubu's effort, urges military to decimate terrorism

Nation

Kidnappers of  Ex-NYSC DG, Tsiga demand 250m ransom

Nation

Gunmen demand N15m for students, farmer abducted in Ondo

Nation

Police nab traffic robbers masquerading as street traders in Lagos

Nation

Abia inaugurates joint technical committee on airport project

Nation

IGP directs policemen in mufti not to carry guns

Published

1 hour ago

on

IGP directs policemen in mufti not to carry guns

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has given a stern warning to all officers that henceforth, “No operative should be seen carrying assault arms (rifles) while dressed in civilian attire (mufti).”

He also warned all officers regarding serious breaches of human rights, emphasizing the duty of the Force to uphold these rights.

In the virtual meeting he convened with strategic police managers, yesterday, Egbetokun warned that he would no longer condone such acts, having received various complaints regarding human rights violations through the Force’s complaint channels.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Muyiwa Adejobi, yesterday, said the meeting was in a bid to reinforce operational integrity and ensure effective management within the Nigeria Police Force,
He said: “During this critical session, the IGP addressed several pressing issues, which aim to bolster the ethical and professional conduct of police personnel across the nation.

“The IGP states that any conduct violating human rights will not be tolerated and will be met with severe consequences.

“The IGP also warned all tactical squads against the misuse of power and improper dressing, emphasizing the importance of operating in approved uniforms. No operative should be seen carrying assault arms (rifles) while dressed in civilian attire (mufti).

“All tactical squads are to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedure, while properly dressed in the assigned uniform for the particular squad.

“The IGP further emphasized on the indiscriminate transfer of cases without the written approval of the IGP. This conduct is highly prohibited and would no longer be tolerated, as such exposes the parties to unnecessary burdens and delayed justice in their cases.

“The IGP concluded by directing that all ranks must work collaboratively to prevent any irresponsible acts that can tarnish the reputation of the Force.”

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *