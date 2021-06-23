The leadership of Igbimo Apapo Yoruba Lagbaye, an umbrella body of Yoruba youth, paid a scheduled visit to Pa Ayo Adebanjo, leader of the apex Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere on Tuesday 22nd June, 2021 to discuss vital issues of Yoruba interest and state of the Nigerian nation.

The group led by its global president, Aare Barr Oladotun Hassan, as well as Hon. Shola Olumola, Chief of Staff; Com. Alamu Shamsin Okanlawon; Mrs. Bukola Ogunnowo and other members, said the visit was necessitated by recent events in Yoruba land, particularly the attack on Igagan community in Oyo State by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

In a statement by Hassan, the group raised a number of issues bothering on state of insecurity in Nigeria and lack of Federal Government’s response.

The group particularly expressed discontent with the inability of President Muhammadu Buhari or Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, to visit Igagan community in the wake of attacks there.

Hassan who condemned the “gruesome attacks and merciless killings and maiming,” said the Palace of Oba Igangan was destroyed, “children were burnt alive and murdered in cold blood by the blood thirsty terrorists in the attacks that lasted over five hours.”

The group which took exception to violent activities of the herders, renewed its call for the restructuring of the country, emphasising that the call for restructuring is not a call for war.

Condemning recent comment by President Muhammadu Buhari to the effect that those calling for restructuring are dangerous and do not know the devastation war brings, the group accused the Buhari government of deliberately misrepresenting facts, even as restructuring featured prominently in the APC manifesto in the lead up to the 2015 election.

Hassan also used the opportunity to commiserate with the Afenifere leader over the demise of Comrade Yinka Odumakin, noting that the late Afenifere spokesman, left a huge vacuum that would be difficult to fill.

Speaking, Baba Adebanjo commended the group for the visit, while assuring of continued synergy between Afenifere and the youth group in resolving issues that affect Yoruba people.

The elder statesman noted that there is already an ongoing effort to host all the traditional rulers in Yoruba land, with a view to reaching a consensus on the way forward.

He encouraged the youth to stay in forefront as, according to him, the time is now to be a part of nation building.

He used the opportunity to appreciate the Southern Governors on the positions they took in Asaba Delta State, regarding ban on open grazing of cattle and restructuring of the country.