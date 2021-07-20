By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

No fewer than 500 vulnerable residents of Irewole/Ayedaade/Isokan Federal Constituency have benefited form the ram gift provided by Osun Commissioner For Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji for this year’s Eid-El-Kabir celebrations.

The rams which also got to all the Imams and Royal fathers in the Federal Constituency were provided to assist the vulnerable residents to have worthwhile Sallah celebrations with their families.

The excited beneficiaries of the Sallah rams were full of praises to Almighty Allah who has used Mr Bola Oyebamiji to put smiles on their faces despite the harsh economic situation, just as they prayed for the second term bid of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola who they described as God sent to the State of Osun.

One of the beneficiaries, Alhaji Musiliu Akinade, Chief Iman Itakun Ikire, who was visibly happy while reacting, prayed that God should continue to bless the Commissioner and his entire family, stressing that he never thought a ram will be tied in front of his house not to talk slaughtering one for the celebration.

He said, “He doesn’t do the distribution based on party affiliation, weather you are a PDP member, APGA or whatever party he doesn’t care, may God continue to bless him for us.”

Also appreciating the Commissioner, the Akire of Ikire land, Oba Olatunde Falabi appreciated Mr Bola Oyebamiji for extending love and affection to vulnerable residents of the Federal Constituency, saying he is short of words on how to fully describe the kind gesture of the Commissioner.

In their separate words of appreciation, Chief Imam of Ikire land, Sheik Yunnus Ajibade Olorunoshebi and the Imam of Ansarudeen Society, Imam Monsuru Adekunle Badmus who are also beneficiaries of the rams commended the Commissioner for his heart of service to God and humanity.

They called on other well meaning individuals in the society to emulate Mr Bola Oyebamiji by coming to the aid of the poor in the society, saying it is what Allah preaches and the best way to seek the face Allah.

Giving reasons for the gesture, Mr Bola Oyebamiji said, “It has been commanded by God in the Holy Quran that those in need should not be forgotten in their time of need especially during festive periods. Allah commanded in the holy Quran Chapter 2 verse 216, that those who are blessed and can afford it should always give out of what they have to those in need in the society, this is why I am doing this,” he stressed.