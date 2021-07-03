Despite heavy security presence around Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, Lagos, venue of Yoruba nation rally billed for today, agitators have gathered in their numbers to demand an independent Yoruba nation.

Police had made several efforts to stop the rally, including asking hotels in some parts of the state not to take in guests for on security grounds.

Early Thursday morning, Department of State Services (DSS) personnel invaded the home of Sunday Adeyemo, alias Sunday Igboho, the arrow head of the agitation, in a operation that resulted in the killing of at least two people, while several properties were destroyed.

Igboho had maintained that despite the attack, the rally would hold and that there was no going back on the quest for Yoruba nation.

In the early hours of today, several uniformed men, including police and soldiers, stormed the Ojota venue in menacing fashion.

However, this did not stop the agitators from gathering to chant solidarity songs.

Meanwhile, a street trader has been shot as police reportedly fired live bullets at some of the protesters.

More later…