By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress in Ede South Local Kovernment of Osun State, Alhaji Waheed Olatunji, has urged the Gboyega Oyetola led administration to, as a matter of urgency and in the interest of all, retrace step on the name of the caretaker members announced for the local government and do another list for the sake of equity.

Olatunji stated this while speaking with newsmen ton the just announced local government caretaker administrator list by the speaker of Osun House of Assembly in Ede over the weekend .

According to the leader of the party chieftain who is also an aspirant jostling for Ede South chairmanship position, it’s totally aberration to pick there caretaker members from a single family who have been in saddle of power for the past seven years.

Olatunji alleged that the person picked as the caretaker chairman of the council is a direct son of the former council chairperson, Alhaja Serifat Adekanmbi along side two of her family members.

He said Deji Agboola who was picked as the chairman was the former leader of the house who just completed his tenure and it is not fair at all.

“We at Ede South local government are not happy and we reject the purported caretaker list outrightly, government should retrace their step and adjust the list in the spirit of fairless and equity,” he said.

“Since I joined the progressives fold in the time of Alliance for Democracy, I have neve deviated from the progressives, I have contributed alot to the growth of progressives in Ede South, my ward, Kuye has always been won by progressives. I , the people of my ward and Ede South APC were not happy with the list, government should do the needful before its too late.”

“Ede people are not happy with the recent nominations we are rejecting the list in its entirety if there is no redress , it will be very difficult for the progressives to gain ground in Ede again” Olatunji added